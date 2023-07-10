TFC Financial Names Brian Presti as Chief Investment Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm, has appointed Brian Presti, CFA, as its Chief Investment Officer and leader of the firm’s investment team. Presti will be working closely with TFC ’s Investment Committee to make decisions on asset allocation, portfolio structure, the selection of external fund managers, and new investment opportunities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710555209/en/
BRIAN PRESTI has been named Chief Investment Officer at TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only Boston investment advisor and financial planning firm. Presti is a CFA and Chartered SRI Counselor with special expertise in responsible and impact investing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Presti was most recently Director of Portfolio Strategy and Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group, and before that Chief Investment Officer with Harvest Capital Management prior to its merger with The Colony Group. At The Colony Group, Brian oversaw the firm’s Sustainable Investing Solutions offerings, which he had originally designed while serving as Harvest’s CIO.
TFC Financial President and CEO Renée Kwok said: “All of us at TFC are excited to welcome Brian to the team. In addition to all his skill and experience in designing portfolios and investment strategies optimized for each of our client’s needs, Brian brings deeper knowledge to advising our clients who have specific interests in responsible and impact investing.”
New CIO Presti said: “I’m especially excited to be joining TFC Financial because of its focus on building globally-diversified portfolios and strong industrywide reputation for providing objective advice and fostering long-term client relationships built on trust and confidence.”
Presti earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Columbia University in the City of New York. He attained his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification in 2005 and Chartered SRI Counselor Designation in 2019. He has been active for several years with the New Hampshire Endowment for Health as a board member and chair and member of the Endowment’s Investment and Finance Committees, and he has been featured in many leading financial news publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Kiplinger, and Forbes Advisor.
About TFC Financial
Founded in 1980, based in Boston, and majority-owned by our employees, TFC Financial operates as a wholly independent, fee-only financial advisory and investment management firm with revenues derived solely from the fees we charge for the services we provide. With over $1.3B in client assets under management today, TFC, as a fiduciary, serves high-net-worth clients and multigenerational families, trustees, and non-profit organizations with a minimum of $2M of liquid investable assets. The firm provides comprehensive and strategic financial planning in addition to asset management services. TFC is a diverse, primarily women-led firm that values philanthropy and community impact. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosures at https://www.tfcfinancial.com/legal-compliance
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710555209/en/
Joe Casale/Peter J. Howe,Denterlein, 617.482.0042 ortfc@denterlein.com
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: TFC Financial
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/10/2023 12:08 PM/DISC: 07/10/2023 12:07 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710555209/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.