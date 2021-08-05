BANGKOK (AP) — An investigation is underway in Thailand after the body of a Swiss woman was found Thursday at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket.
Thai media reported that the woman’s partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet. Personal documents nearby showed she was 57 years old.
The circumstances of the death weren't immediately clear, but Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said in a message posted to an online media group that Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai had contacted the Swiss ambassador to express his condolences “on the murder of a Swiss woman in Phuket.”
Tanee said the Phuket governor has promised an immediate investigation and autopsy.
Thai police have not commented. Switzerland’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.