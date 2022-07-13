DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
- The digitalization across the country driven by COVID-19, availability of tax incentives, deployment of 5G services, and improved connectivity with other Asian countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and others make Thailand an attractive market for investors.
- In Thailand, operators must obtain a Board of Investment (BOI) Promotion Certificate for planning, constructing, and operating data centers.
- The entry of new players such as Telehouse and Chindata Group and the development of cloud regions by major operators such as Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud are likely to attract more global players to invest in the market during the forecast period.
- The three companies, AIS (Advanced Info Service), Singtel, and Gulf Energy, formed a joint Venture to develop data centers across the country. The construction to due to begin and is expected to be online by 2023.
- The country is also witnessing the deployment of modular data centers. For instance, Huawei Technologies invested around $23 million to develop its third modular data center in the country.
- Bangkok is the primary location for data center investment in Thailand. The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the availability of infrastructure will attract investors to develop data center facilities in the coming years.
- Datacenter development in Eastern Corridor might attract nearby customers from heavy industries (Automotive, Manufacturing, & Petro Chemical) and food processing industries to opt for their IT operations in the data center.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- Thailand has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has the presence of global data center operator NTT Global Data Centers, which operates two facilities and is certified as Tier III.
- Remote working has led to an increase in data generation at local levels. In addition, the digitalization, deployment of 5G services, and adoption of cloud-based services have led to the demand for data centers in the country.
- The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing data centers.
- Small scale companies across industries such as educational institutions, e-commerce, insurance, cloud-native start-ups, public sector (city councils), and others (mentioned above) will prefer retail colocation and other services such as managed hosting/connectivity cloud-based solutions.
- Wholesale colocation demand will come from local governments, travel & tourism, BFSI Sector, & Hospitals (mainly those that operate across Thailand).
- Hyperscale demand will come from content providers & cloud operators, followed by leading e-commerce companies, public sector agencies, and the banking sector.
- We believe Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Flow Digital, and Princeton Digital Group might enter the market in the next few years.
- The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the country and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Thailand
- Historical Market Scenario
- 30+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Bangkok
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Thailand
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Thailand Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Thailand
- Colocation Services Market in Thailand
- Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Per Kwh)
- Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Market Forecast 2022-2027
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Companies Mentioned
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Arup
- Architects 49
- Chaan
- Finishing Touch Design Studio
- Meinhardt Group
- Plan Architect
- PPS Group
- QTC Group
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
- Alibaba Cloud
- Huawei Technologies
- Internet Thailand
- KT Corporation
- Tencent Cloud
- True IDC
- Chindata Group
- KT Corporation
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4fmg8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005429/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC THAILAND
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/13/2022 04:55 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 04:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005429/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.