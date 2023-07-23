FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia's communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday, July 21, 2023 at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.”