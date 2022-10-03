MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
The first-ever American Metaverse Awards will be held March 30 in Miami, with the goal to connect and build relationships among up-and-coming new companies, brands and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Award nominations open October 1st and close November 15th; click here for more info on categories, entry rules and requirements.
Among other topics the event will explore are the opportunities in the Metaverse for new and well-established brands, as well as emerging new business models, and revenue-growth strategies.
The American Metaverse Awards is a sister event to the European Metaverse Awards, to be held October 27 in Berlin. This year the keynote presentation will be delivered by Sebastien Borget, founder of The Sandbox. Other speakers include Robert Gunther, head of Meta’s Reality Labs Developer Partnerships.
About the Awards:
There are 21 Awards categories and organizers expect more than 100 companies to be “Short-Listed” as finalists. Pioneers and “rule breakers” (both top companies and leading entrepreneurs) deserve to be distinguished and recognized for their early-achievements in the Metaverse/Web3.0 space.
Nominations can be submitted here: https://www.americanmetaverseawards.com/nominations.html
About The Summit:
The American Metaverse Summit focuses on business opportunities in the Metaverse, with a unique focus on actionable business. The aim is to connect, educate and help build relationships among up-and-coming new companies and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. The Summit features speakers, panels, delivering insights into Metaverse/Web 3.0 strategies and tactics. Break-out sessions include multiple mini-presentations on specific subjects; as well as nomination showcases that will spotlight the extraordinary companies short-listed for the awards.
Who Should Attend?
More than 250 companies are expected to attend the Summit & Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99 percent entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, more than 50 VC and CVC execs will likely attend.
About The Organizers:
CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both “a first” for the team and “the first” such American Metaverse Awards to be held. The company also publishes a weekly newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the American Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies.
Public relations agencyMetaverse PR Inc.is working in collaboration with CEE Business Media to produce the event. Metaverse PR Inc. is a communications and publicity company that specializes in public relations for the Web 3.0 industry.
