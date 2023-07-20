The 37th Global Music Huading Awards Main Visual Announced: Music Concludes the World

MACAU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2023--
The 37th Global Music Awards will be held on 15-16 September 2023 at Wynn Palace Macau.
This year's Huading Awards is the first music awards ceremony after the brand upgrade in 2023. Under the theme of "Music Makes the World", the Awards will fully bring worldwide's multicultural characteristics to Macau. We aim to go through music, as long as the world's common language, to transcend cultural barriers, encourage people to continuously pursue goodness and dreams, and create a platform for cultural exchanges and communication between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, even to the world.
The organizing committee unveiled the main visual poster of the ceremony. The main poster uses a two-ear rectangular cauldron in light and shadow, with musical notes as the main elements, highlighting the fashionable image of the Huading Awards after the upgrade.
The Huading Awards is the world's first audience reputation-based honour award, which has successfully hosted 36 award ceremonies worldwide after much effort. This award has become one of the most crucial awards in Asia, acting as a link between Asian culture and the rest of the world.
According to the 2023 Strategic Development Plan for Brand Upgrade of the Huading Awards, they expected to become a significant entertainment awards event by 2027, on par with the Oscars and Grammys.
The prestigious Huading Awards have recognized numerous outstanding individuals.
The 1st edition of the list recognized notable figures like Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Gigi Zhao, Chen Daoming, and Pu Cunxin. The 10th edition recognized Jackie Chan, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Cage, Quentin Tarantino, Avril Lavigne, and Eric Chang for their contributions and achievements. Meanwhile, the 21st edition included Andy Weir, Natalie Portman, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson. Most recently, Michelle Yeoh was honoured at the 36th edition of the Huading Awards. Over 500 ethical and skilled artists have been acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the Awards' success.
The 37th Huading Awards has ten music awards, including Global/Asian/Chinese Favourite Singer of the Year, Favourite Group/Band of the Year, Favourite New Artist, and Lifetime Achievement Award, etc. Let's anticipate the final competition and see who will take home the well-deserved trophy.
Wynn Macau is currently engaged in a strategic collaboration. Furthermore, Aolai Yi Pin is partnering with the 37th Huading Awards to offer flawless entertainment and art, resulting in an exceptional experience for all attendees.
