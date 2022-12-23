LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022--
The Hollywood Awards Season is about to kick off in 2023, but this season is not quite the same as previous years.
Hollywood Awards Season refers to the various film awards announced from December to March every year, such as the Gotham Independent Film Awards, Satellite Awards, Annie Awards and other award categories, the Producers Guild of America Awards, Director s Guild of America Award s, Screen Actors Guild Awards and other film professionals' guild awards, as well as the major film critics' association awards in New York and Los Angeles, ending with the presentation of the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards.
On December 22, the 3rd Aollywood-Hollywood Awards Season, organized by the Aollywood Filmmakers Association, was announced to open in Los Angeles and Macau simultaneously. At the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the major awards and judging activities of Aollywood will be presented one after another. The best films, characters, food and brands of the year will be awarded through a variety of award content and intensive cultural and artistic activities, which will once again set off an award boom in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This is the first cultural brand event that Aollywood has insisted on in the past three years since its establishment, which has received high attention from the outside world and is also the first event that Aollywood cooperates with Hollywood.
The Aollywood Awards Season will run from December 11, 2022, to the end of April 2023, including the 36th Huading Awards, the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival, the 3rd Aollywood International TV Festival, the New Era International Film / / TV Festival, the Golden Elm Flower Awards, the 1978 Excellence Awards, and other award categories, the Aollywood Producers Association Awards, the Aollywood Film Critics Association Awards, the Aollywood TV Drama Director Association Awards, the Aollywood TV Drama Actors Association Awards, the Aollywood TV scriptwriter Association Awards and other major association awards for film and television practitioners. In addition to the above awards, there are also various forum activities, including the 3rd China Cultural Power Forum, the 7th Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit, the 3rd Aollywood Forum. And it concludes with the World Film Industry Conference and the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, the 18 Leaders Summit, and the Global Youth Short Film Competition.
