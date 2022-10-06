BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--
New York Times Licensing Group (NYTLicensing) is now distributing content from Insights —the Academy of Management’s online magazine for managers and business leaders—to provide content to global media and business audiences.
NYTLicensing offers access to journalism across a range of subjects and content types from the New York Times and other renowned media outlets. Insights joins notable content providers working with NYTLicensing, including Harvard Business Review, the Economist, and Scientific American.
Insights content includes brief, easy-to-read summaries of Academy of Management (AOM) scholarly journal articles, as well as eye-catching infographics and engaging videos, designed for sharing in the boardroom, classroom, in newsletters, and on social media. Based on science, not speculation, Insights content helps managers and business leaders improve their organizations, help their colleagues, advance their careers, and boost their knowledge of all things workplace.
“We’re pleased that organizations can benefit from our evidence-based solutions and high quality content from scholars around the world via NYTLicensing,” said John Pescatore, AOM Managing Director of Publishing & Content.
With Insights, global audiences will be able to make better business decisions on a range of topics, including:
- Leadership
- Innovation
- Motivation
- Diversity
- Behavior
- Entrepreneurship
- Well-being
- Policy
- C-suite
- Careers
- Performance
- Gender
- Emotions
- Human Resources
- Ethics
- Corporate Social Responsibility
About AOM
Founded in 1936, AOM is the leading global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, AOM publishes top-ranked, peer-reviewed journals with articles written by the world’s top scholars. For more information: aom.org/Insights
