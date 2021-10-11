The American Influencer Awards Announce Andy Cohen as Show Host

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
The American Influencer Awards (AIA), part of Gannett Co., Inc (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY NETWORK today announced that Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live and radio personality, will host the American Influencer Awards presented by MICA Beauty Cosmetics. AIA honors influential and talented social media personalities in categories including beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle.
The show, produced by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, will debut on-demand at 8 p.m. EDT on November 3 on the USA TODAY News Channel, available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi TV and on most smart televisions and devices and on American Influencer Award’s YouTube channel.
“As the host of this year’s American Influencer Awards, it’s an honor to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of these incredible creators,” said Andy Cohen. “I’m excited to work alongside The American Influencer Association, MICA Beauty Cosmetics, and the inaugural AIA Advisory Board to bring viewers a night of excitement and celebration!”
"Over the last year, we’ve seen how much influencers bring together the digital communities they create, and we're excited to be a part of honoring those creators with the American Influencer Awards this year,” said Roselie Tran, Director of Marketing, MICA Beauty Cosmetics. “We look forward to celebrating in November, alongside Andy Cohen at this year's show."
The American Influencer Awards celebrates the influencer community with more than 50 unique categories, recognizing talented creators who share their personalities, knowledge, and expertise with their social media communities. Award winners are selected through a public voting process in collaboration with the inaugural AIA Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, comprised of industry experts, uphold the governance and legitimacy of the review process, ensure that awardees aren’t selected solely on popularity, uphold the category pillars and prioritize the importance of diversity and inclusion among nominees.
This year’s Advisory Board members include beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle industry executives:
- Nicole Adriance - Director of US Marketing, Reebok
- Rafael Bello - TV and Radio Personality
- Liza Burnett Fefferman - Executive Vice President and Head of Communications, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group
- Oli Coleman - Senior Reporter, The New York Post/Page Six
- Yvette Corporon - Senior Producer, EXTRA
- Lauren Eggertsen - Editorial Director, Who What Wear
- Mary Ann Reilly - Senior Vice President and Head of North America Marketing, Visa Inc.
- Ricky Smith - Comedian and Founder, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE)
- Katie Welch, Chief Marketing Officer, Rare Beauty
- Brad Zeifman - Principal, SHADOW
“We have watched so many talented emerging content creators use their platforms to inspire and teach their communities, and we are thrilled to celebrate their excellence,” said Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association “We are honored to announce our inaugural advisory board of industry experts across beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle to help us acknowledge this year’s finalists.”
Finalists include Nikkie De Jager, Mikayla Nogueira, Pat McGrath, Gabi Butler, Danielle Bernstein, Brian Michael Firkus (Trixie Mattel), Natalie Marie Coyle, Bobby Berk, Manny Gutierrez, Dolly Parton, Rebecca-Louise Smith, Bretman Sacayanan, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Juliette Porter, Rebecca Zamolo and Ariel Tejada. To view a full list of this year’s finalists, please visit https://www.usatoday.com/story/american-influencer-award-finalists.
This year’s public voting for finalists ran from September 1st to September 30th and resulted in more than five million votes. For more information on American Influencer Awards, please visit https://www.aiaawards.com/.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN INFLUENCER ASSOCIATION
Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. The American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.
ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES
USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (GCI), creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories, and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.
ABOUT MICA BEAUTY COSMETICS
Mica Beauty is a Southern California-based beauty brand with a vision to create an accessible beauty line with the highest standard of professional quality. Our product line stretches across the entire beauty portfolio of foundation, skincare, makeup, and tools. Here at Mica Beauty, we only source ingredients that are non-toxic, harsh chemical free and clean from responsible suppliers. With our team and technology, we set out to revolutionize the industry while remaining true to our core value of celebrating everyone's own kind of beautiful.
