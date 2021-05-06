ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Angels have designated Albert Pujols for assignment, abruptly ending the superstar's decade with the team.
AP
The Angels have designated Albert Pujols for assignment, abruptly ending the superstar's decade with the team.
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Salem - Kevin J. Cayer, 59, of Salem, NH, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021 at the High Pointe Hospice house in Haverhill. The son of the late Arthur and Lillian (Peters) Cayer, he was born in Lawrence on December 20, 1961. Kevin had been an area resident most of his life. He was empl…