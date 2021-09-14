WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
The Arcticom Group (TAG), the fastest-growing family of mechanical services and HVACR companies in the U.S., has acquired Chiller Systems Service (CSS), an HVAC services provider based in Lakewood, Colorado. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Serving metropolitan Denver and the Colorado Front Range since 1997, Chiller Systems Service provides clients with best-value, turnkey commercial and industrial HVAC solutions to optimize system performance and efficiencies for overall savings.
“Chiller Systems Service (CSS) is a very exciting addition to our mechanical services platform,” said Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. “Scott Tracy and his wife, Annette Hogan-Tracy, have built a wonderful business that is laser-focused on service-based, long-term relationships with large footprint, Fortune 500 ® clients. The TAG platform, with the addition of the CSS team and their expertise, will accelerate the TAG mechanical expansion,” he concluded.
Scott Tracy, CSS President, added, “We wanted to identify an organization that would allow Chiller Systems Service and our team to continue to excel and grow as we have for the last 24 years. We have always held our customers and our internal team at the top of our priorities, and we believe TAG will support these important priorities going forward. We look forward to being a part of the TAG team and seeing Chiller Systems Service continue to thrive and provide best-in-class service.”
Through its network of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial and industrial refrigeration and HVAC services including preventative maintenance, repair, installation, renovation, new system engineering and design, energy optimization, and refrigerant management programs.
About The Arcticom Group
The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a leading U.S.-based commercial and industrial refrigeration company, serving clients in expanding markets throughout North America. TAG is committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation, and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission-critical. For more information, visit www.thearcticomgroup.com.
