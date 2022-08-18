NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--
The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) today announced the 2022 David Ogilvy Awards finalists, with winners to be named at a ceremony on October 13 in Manhattan. This year, for the first time, the ceremony will be preceded by a Creative Effectiveness event starting at noon. This inaugural event will explore innovative ways of stimulating, optimizing, and measuring creative, featuring speakers from Google, GM, Ipsos, Ogilvy, TikTok, WARC, and Wunderman Thompson.
Honoring achievements in research- and insights-driven advertising, the awards are given across spotlight categories such as Data Innovation, Best Brand Transformation and Best Consumer Experience, as well as advertiser verticals like: B2B, Food & Beverage and Multicultural.
The finalists – which include Amtrak, ESPN, Kellogg’s, McDonald’s France, Walmart and more – were selected by a jury composed of leaders from all facets of the advertising industry, including agencies, advertisers, media and research companies.
“As uncertainty lingers in the aftermath of the pandemic, it is harder than ever to read the nuances of contradictory consumer behaviors and feelings,” said Scott McDonald, CEO and President at the ARF. “These contestants have set a tremendous example of how data-driven insights and innovative research can light the way to marketing and advertising success.”
The awards ceremony, sponsored by Ipsos and TikTok, will recognize Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions for each category – and will culminate in the naming of this year’s Grand Ogilvy Award recipient, recognizing the top campaign selected from all Gold finalists.
“Ogilvy is proud to collaborate with the ARF and contribute to the industry’s conversations about creative effectiveness and insight-driven campaigns,” said Piper Dolan, Head of Strategy, Ogilvy Chicago and Grand Jury Chairperson. “After all, David Ogilvy understood the intersectionality of creativity and effectiveness better than anyone, famously saying, ‘If it doesn't sell, it isn't creative.’ We’re excited to continue the tradition set by our founder and look forward to recognizing industry achievements in this space.”
To see the full list of finalists for each category and register for the two-part event, visit the https://thearf.org/2022-david-ogilvy-award-finalists/.
About The ARF
Founded more than 80 years ago, the ARF is dedicated to creating, curating, and sharing objective, industry-level advertising research to enable members to make a true impact on their advertising and build marketing leadership within their organizations. It has more than 400 members from leading brand advertisers, agencies, research firms and media-tech companies. For more information, visit www.thearf.org.
