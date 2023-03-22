The Battle Against Erosion Just Got Greener with Ecological Improvements' Arrival in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Ecological Improvements, a leading provider of environmental lake, pond, and hillside erosion solutions throughout the U.S, announced today its expansion into South Carolina. The company’s innovative approach to erosion control will benefit golf courses, homeowner associations, commercial properties, and municipalities in the region.
Erosion has become a significant issue for many communities, developments, and municipalities. Causes of erosion can be attributed to heavy rainfall, slope steepness, and human activities such as construction and excavation. Erosion can have severe effects, including soil loss, sedimentation, property damage, and safety hazards to residents.
Ecological Improvements has implemented several effective solutions to prevent and manage erosion, including plant vegetation, erosion control matting, and stormwater diversion. However, their main focus has been the implementation of Bioengineered Living Shorelines. Bioengineered Living Shorelines provide a natural and effective way to mitigate erosion and restore the viability, resilience, and aesthetic beauty of the surrounding environment.
Ecological Improvements is proud to partner with environmentally friendly organizations to educate, donate, and improve ecological health in the natural surroundings of South Carolina. The company has recently been granted funds to conduct erosion assessments for local developments. Normally costing thousands of dollars, this grant will subsidize the entire cost of the assessment, allowing individuals to be proactive when it comes to erosion.
Jack Moran, Founder of Ecological Improvements, said, “We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment, and we are proud to be thought leaders in the rapidly growing erosion industry. Our solutions at Ecological Improvements are not only good for the environment, but they also make good business sense. We believe that investing time and resources into sustainability is the way of the future, and we are excited to participate in good environmental practices.”
Ecological Improvements is excited to bring its expertise in utilizing living shorelines to address an environmentally friendly, cost-effective need for lake, wetland, and hillside erosion control in the Carolinas. By providing effective solutions to manage erosion, the company aims to protect the community's natural environment, benefiting both residents and businesses alike.
For more information on Ecological Improvements and its expansion into Charleston, visit the company's website or contact them at info@ecologicalimprovements.com.
