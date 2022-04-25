LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2022--
The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced that its 2022 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. While stockholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting this year.
The meeting will focus on stockholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Stockholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 28, 2022. Stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.
The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 29, 2022. The Company intends to file its proxy statement in mid-May, and the proxy statement will include details confirming how stockholders can access the June 28 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting.
About The Beauty Health Company
The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skin care solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of over 20,000 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005701/en/
CONTACT: The One Nine Three Group
Investors: Paige Newman
Email:BeautyHealthIR@the193.comPress: Kurt Hopfenspirger
Email:BeautyHealth@the193.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COSMETICS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL
SOURCE: The Beauty Health Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/25/2022 04:01 PM/DISC: 04/25/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005701/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.