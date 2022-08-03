LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on Thursday, September 15, 2022, beginning at 9:00 AM ET in New York.
The Investor Day agenda will include management’s discussion of the BeautyHealth business model, addressable market, financial performance, strategy, and future growth plan, followed by a live Q&A.
In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Investors and analysts interested in attending in-person should contact BeautyHealthIR@the193.com.
A live webcast of the Investor Day presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com. A recording of the event will also be made available afterwards.
About The Beauty Health Company
The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of more than 21,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local HydraFacial at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.
