WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2022--
The Behavioral Health Provider Network (the BHPN), a non-profit organization headquartered in Walnut Creek, is hosting its third annual Enhancing Your Impact Conference for continuing education in behavioral and mental healthcare.
The virtual conference, held on January 27 and 28, is offered at no cost to providers within the BHPN’s network. These impactful two days will provide Board Certified Behavior Analysts and qualified mental health professionals the opportunity to earn nine and six continuing education units, respectively.
Enhancing Your Impact offers its nearly 500 attendees the opportunity to learn from experts in the fields of behavioral and mental health. The event features keynote presentations by Dr. Temple Grandin and Trudy Grable, caregiver and advocate for person-centered care. Additional topics include compassion fatigue, trauma-informed supports for children, parenting strategies, and special sessions on cultural responsibility, family involvement and inclusion.
"The BHPN is committed to helping create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path,” said Dr. Tracy Gayeski, Senior Vice President of the BHPN. “Being progressive with our care options and flexible in our delivery is a strategy that supports this and allows us to expand our impact as a network. It also helps the families we serve have more ability to shape their care and focus on what will best allow them to thrive.”
"Enhancing Your Impact builds on this with thought-provoking presentations and live Q&As to help our practitioners learn new strategies for person-centered care, equity and inclusion, self-care, and parent-mediated treatment,” added Gayeski. “Bringing these timely topics to our network helps ensure our practitioners are better able to maintain their wellbeing and continue to provide high quality, outcomes-driven care to the families we serve today and into the future.”
To learn more about the BHPN and Enhancing Your Impact, please visit theBHPN.org.
About the Behavioral Health Provider Network
The BHPN is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the U.S., with nearly 6,000 practitioners serving more than 10,000 families each year. Given its scale and depth of expertise and insights, the BHPN is reimagining and expanding treatment options so families can choose their own path and experience care in ways that work best for them while reaching critical treatment milestones and meaningful outcomes that allow them to live their best lives.
The BHPN is a member of a family of companies, including the Catalight Foundation, Easterseals Northern California, Easterseals Hawaii and Xolv Technology Solutions. Across the five non-profit companies, there are more than 600 employees working together to help create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005352/en/
CONTACT: Teri Kuehnast
(925) 967-5457
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH
SOURCE: The Behavioral Health Provider Network
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/27/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 01/27/2022 10:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005352/en