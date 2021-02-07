North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.