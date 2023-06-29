BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
The Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Bhatia as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Bhatia brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing the mission and vision of HITN, a leading provider of educational and entertainment content for the Hispanic community.
Mr. Bhatia is presently the John L. Weinberg/Goldman Sachs & Co. Visiting Professor and visiting lecturer in public and international affairs at Princeton University, an attorney, advocate, and expert on fiscal matters and public policy with over 25 years of experience championing government/democratic reforms and public and private coalitions to achieve fiscally responsible policy targets, economic development, quality education, and renewable energy goals. He is also a Board Member of the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund.
“I am honored and excited to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors for HITN. HITN’s commitment to education, empowerment, and cultural enrichment has resonated deeply with me. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at HITN to build upon its remarkable legacy and make a lasting impact on the Hispanic community,” said Eduardo Bhatia.
Having previously served as the President of the Senate in Puerto Rico and as a respected attorney, Mr. Bhatia has a profound understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing the Hispanic community. His commitment to the Hispanic community aligns perfectly with HITN’s mission to provide educational resources and empower Hispanic families through media.
“As a seasoned government professional and educator, Eduardo Bhatia is well-equipped to bridge the divide between government bureaucracies and community-based organizations in Puerto Rico and the US. His remarkable leadership, combined with his passion for empowering the Hispanic community, will be instrumental in guiding HITN’s growth and influence. We are confident that Mr. Bhatia’s vision and expertise will enable us to reach new heights and amplify our impact,” said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN.
The Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN) is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and entertainment programming to more than 35 million households across the United States and Puerto Rico. HITN’s mission is to advance the educational, cultural, and socioeconomic aspirations of the Hispanic community through quality, authentic programming on-air, online, and on-the-ground.
