Veracode, a leading global provider of modern application security testing solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2022 issue published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of Wednesday, November 30 and will also be published in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 4.
Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.
Veracode was ranked 36 in the large employers category.
“We are honored to be named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe,” said Alison Bayiates, Chief HR Officer at Veracode. “We pride ourselves on our diverse and inclusive culture that enables employees to perform at their best. Through our remote-first environment, we provide flexible working and the global resources to empower professional and personal growth, which, in turn, fosters innovation, customer satisfaction, and a winning team. This accolade demonstrates the impact that our efforts continue to have on one of our most valued assets – our talent.”
Veracode serves its global customers to help them secure their software using comprehensive application security solutions. The company has been a market pioneer since its founding in 2006 by Chris Wysopal, one of the original vulnerability researchers at hacker think tank, The L0pht. Wysopal was one of the first to publicize the risks of insecure software by testifying to US Congress in 1998, and later in 2003, on internet security and how vulnerabilities are discovered in software. Veracode has more than 700 employees around the world, with offices in Massachusetts, London, and Prague, as well as flexible remote work options to support the growing global team. To date, the company's customers have scanned more than 97 trillion lines of code and fixed more than 79 million security flaws.
"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."
The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.
About Veracode
Veracode is a leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, on LinkedIn, and on Twitter.
