The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Welcomes New Vice President of Specialty Channels to the Company’s Commercial Leadership Team

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is adding to its commercial team with the hire of Tiffany Hicks as Vice President of Specialty Channels. Hicks will be responsible for providing strategic, tactical, and executional leadership for the Bumble Bee sales team working with private label retailers, foodservice, and alternative channels.
Hicks comes to Bumble Bee with extensive sales and leadership experience and is known for delivering results in CPG retail, omni, and foodservice channels. Previous roles include a cross-functional career at Pepsi Bottling Group and PepsiCo, and most recently at Danone North America as the Director of Commercial Restaurants, Foodservice.
“Tiffany is a results-focused, passionate developer of high-performance teams while also driving solutions that will meet our customer and company needs,” said Laura Chamberlain, Senior Vice President of Sales, The Bumble Bee Seafood Company. “She will undoubtedly be a powerhouse complement to the rest of our commercial leadership team as we work to move the needle for Bumble Bee and the family of brands.”
In early June, Hicks was inducted into the “Society of Fellows” at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). One of only 25 new members accepted into the Society each year, Hicks will provide valued expertise to the CIA’s mission of providing the world’s best culinary education.
At Bumble Bee, Hicks’ focus will be developing and executing broad-based business strategies to grow top-line and bottom-line results, positioning the company as a best-in-class sales performer. Hicks will report to Chamberlain. Hicks attended Oklahoma State University, The University of West Florida, and The Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University, graduating magna cum laude with degrees in International Business and Economics.
ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY
The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.
Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.
