The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Evguenia “Jeny” Stoichkova has been named president of Global Ventures, a unit of the company that focuses on globally scaling acquisitions and brands, including Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola’s investment in Monster Beverage Corp.
Stoichkova currently serves as president of the company’s Eurasia & Middle East operating unit. Prior to her current role, which she has held since 2021, Stoichkova was president of the company’s former Turkey, Caucasus and Central Asia business unit from 2017 to 2020. Stoichkova begins her new role Jan. 1, 2023, and will report to President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy.
Stoichkova will be succeeded as president of the Eurasia & Middle East operating unit by Sedef Salingan Sahin, who currently serves as president of the nutrition, juice, dairy and plant category for the company. Sahin begins her new role Jan. 1, 2023, and will report to Chairman and CEO James Quincey.
About The Coca-Cola Company
