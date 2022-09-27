ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for cleantech and emerging tech applications, today announced the initial findings from a recent series of CHS tests performed in partnership with The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).
Earlier this year, The Coretec Group began working with Pascale Chenevier, Senior Scientist in nanosciences for energy at The CEA in France to test the potential growth of silicon nanowires, a key material in the development of lithium-ion batteries. The goal of the tests was to determine the ability to grow silicon nanowires from Coretec’s proprietary CHS technology.
During initial testing, The CEA found promising results. The organization has previously used several silane-based materials in their research and revealed that CHS demonstrated the lowest deposition temperatures they have observed to date and showed the highest yields of silicon nanomaterials. Additionally, the testing found a unique hybrid of composite materials, consisting of both nanowires as well as nanoflakes, when using CHS as a silicon source.
“The unique low temperature reactivity of CHS is really promising,” said Dr. Pascale Chenevier. “It opens unexpected new latitude to tune both the nanostructure and chemical composition of our composites for enhanced cycling.”
“While only a first step, we are pleased with the initial results of our CHS testing with The CEA, positioning us well for continued and more advanced analysis that we hope to demonstrate with potential customers and partners,” said Dr. Ramez Elgammal, Chief Technology Officer at The Coretec Group. “There is still much more to discover, but these preliminary test results demonstrate a promising future for the use of CHS in developing lithium-ion batteries.”
The Coretec Group and The CEA will embark upon further research to test CHS’ ability to grow nanowires, in addition to further exploring the potential of the newly developed nanoflakes. The Company will continue to disclose results and provide additional notable updates as they occur.
About The Coretec Group
The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.
For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.
