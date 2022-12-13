ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials in lithium-ion batteries for EV, cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today released a short, informative video for investors and the public to view, ahead of its upcoming shareholder call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
The video clip can be viewed below:
The shareholder call will cover Coretec’s accomplishments from 2022, provide updates to its Endurion battery program, and outline corporate plans for growth in the new year. Company leaders will also answer pre-submitted questions from the investment community, potential partners and news media.
Webcast Details
Audience Link
Where attendees will register and view the event. The webcast console will be available to registered attendees 15 minutes prior to the scheduled event start time.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242293725
Participants (please use if you cannot access the webcast)
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 6484
United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
Canada dial-in number (Toll-Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 599774
About The Coretec Group
The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.
For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.
