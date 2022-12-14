DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - the Patient Perspective - Rare Disease Edition - The Views of 303 Rare-Disease Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey- rare-disease edition, is now in its 3rd year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.
Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 303 rare-disease patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021, including 56 patient groups focused on bleeding disorders.
Patient groups-and rare-disease patient groups especially-possess a deep and unique understanding of the patients they represent and can express the collated views of these patients. Patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct (as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes).
At the same time, many patient groups are also familiar with the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and recommend ways in which companies can improve-all from a patient perspective.
The report provides details on:
- How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;
- The companies included in the 2021 rare-disease analysis;
- The headline results of the 2021 survey, from the perspective of rare-disease patient groups; and
- The profiles of 2021's respondent rare-disease patient groups.
Profiles of the 32 companies
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- CSL Behring
- Eli Lilly
- Gilead Sciences
- Grifols
- GSK
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Ipsen
- Janssen
- Lundbeck
- Merck & Co
- Merck KGaA
- Mylan
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Octapharma
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Takeda
- Teva
- UCB
- Vertex
COMPANY RANKINGS - ALL RARE-DISEASES
- The top-three pharma companies out of 32 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Horizon Therapeutics, 3rd.
- The top-three pharma companies out of 18 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Horizon Therapeutics, 3rd.
- The top-three 'big-pharma' companies out of 13 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Takeda, 3rd.
- The top-three pharma companies out of 8 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the company: Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - Sanofi, 3rd.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Relationships that rare-disease patient groups have with pharma, 2021
- Industry-wide findings for rare diseases, 2021
- Rankings of 32 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the companies
- Rankings of 18 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the companies
- Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups familiar with the companies
- Rankings of 8 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent rare-disease patient groups working with the companies
- Profiles of the 32 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c36f96
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005880/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/14/2022 12:42 PM/DISC: 12/14/2022 12:43 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005880/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.