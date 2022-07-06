SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
CyberRx Inc. is pleased to announce today that it joins a small group of highly impressive companies that have met all of the requirements of the Cyber AB to be a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). This accreditation now means that CyberRx is authorized to enter into agreements with Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) to conduct CMMC assessments and certify companies who support the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).
“This was a priority for our company and I’m grateful and proud of our incredible team that made it happen,” said Ola Sage, CyberRx CEO. “Our desire for our customers is that they become better employers, stronger business partners, and safer suppliers. We believe the CMMC model moves companies forward in strengthening their cybersecurity posture. With the ability to assess OSCs against the CMMC standards, we are proud to play a role in protecting the overall ecosystem and helping to safeguard our nation’s most precious assets.”
To meet the Cyber AB requirements, the company successfully passed their CMMC Level 2 assessment by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC). DIBCAC’s assessment involved assessing CyberRx’s policies, plans, procedures, and technical environment. Additionally an organizational background check was conducted and personnel suitability verifications completed.
As an authorized C3PAO, CyberRx will initially offer three services to Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs): CMMC Gap Assessments, CMMC Level 2 Readiness Reviews, and CMMC Level 2 Assessments (anticipated to begin late summer with the voluntary assessment program). More information is available via the company’s website at https://cyber-rx.com.
A certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), CyberRx is the first company in Montgomery County, Maryland, to achieve C3PAO authorization status.
About The Cyber AB
The Cyber AB is the official accreditation body of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ecosystem and the sole authorized non-governmental partner of the U.S. Department of Defense in implementing and overseeing the CMMC conformance regime. For more information about The Cyber AB, visithttps://cyberab.org.
About CyberRx
CyberRx is a cybersecurity risk assessment company headquartered in Silver Spring, MD. The company consults with enterprises of all sizes, with particular focus on organizations that own, operate, or support U.S. critical infrastructure, including the Defense Industrial Base. For more information about CyberRx, visit https://cyber-rx.com.
