We Are Erasing Menstrual Stigma
ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Fibroid Foundation is proud to support H. Res 351, a Congressional resolution recognizing May as National Menstrual Health Awareness Month. After working closely on the resolution with Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY) and Yvette D. Clark (D-NY) over the last few months, we applaud them for their leadership and advocacy on behalf of women, girls, and menstruators and congratulate them on the introduction of the resolution earlier this week. Although half of the world's population menstruates, menstrual stigma still exists. The introduction of this resolution will begin to end that stigma.
The Fibroid Foundation Fibroid Foundation logo
The Fibroid Foundation's mission is to support the fibroid community and to erase the menstrual stigma that has created health disparities impacting pelvic health concerns. We believe that eliminating menstrual stigma is the foremost challenge to achieving equity regarding pelvic health to benefit those with fibroids and other pelvic health-related conditions. Responding to the introduction of the resolution, Sateria Venable, Founder & CEO of The Fibroid Foundation, said, "Erasing the stigma of menstruation is fundamental to prioritizing the health of women, girls, and menstruators."
Menstrual health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, in relation to the menstrual cycle."1 The United Nations Population Fund defines menstruation as a Human Right. "Human rights are rights that every human being has by virtue of his or her human dignity. Menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity - when people cannot access safe bathing facilities and safe and effective means of managing their menstrual hygiene, they are not able to manage their menstruation with dignity. Menstruation-related teasing, exclusion, and shame also undermine the principle of human dignity."2
The Fibroid Foundation will host a Congressional briefing on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET in conjunction with the introduction of the National Menstrual Health Awareness Month Resolution. Speakers will include Rep. Grace Meng, Dr. Elizabeth Stewart of the Mayo Clinic, Dr. James Segars of Johns Hopkins Hospital, PERIOD., patient advocates, and more. Click here to register for the briefing.
We would also like to thank the advocacy organizations who endorsed the resolution: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Girls Inc., PERIOD., Alliance for Period Supplies, Black Women's Health Imperative, CARE USA, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Days for Girls International, the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, Geisel School of Medicine, Endometriosis Association, HealthyWomen, National Organization for Women, the Pad Project, PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, PAI, the Red Alert Brand, Society for Women's Health Research, the University of Chicago Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the White Dress Project.
About The Fibroid Foundation
The Fibroid Foundation was founded in 2013 by fibroid patient Sateria Venable. As the premier global community of fibroids patients, their mission is to:
- Be the voice of women living with fibroids.
- Create and support initiatives to find a cure for fibroids.
- Advocate for ongoing funding of patient-sensitive fibroids research.
- Erase the "Stigma of Silence" around menstrual health and menopause.
- Minimize treatment disparities with layered patient support.
The Fibroid Foundation, with members in most U.S. states, and 135 countries, develops annual programming centered on education, advocacy, innovation and access to treatment.
1 Menstrual Health: a definition for policy, practice and research
2 Menstruationand Human Rights: Frequently asked questions
###
If you are interested in partnering with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit https://www.fibroidfoundation.org/partners/.
Contact Information
Sateria Venable
Founder
8444847698
SOURCE: The Fibroid Foundation
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753011/The-Fibroid-Foundation-Applauds-the-Introduction-of-a-Resolution-Recognizing-May-as-National-Menstrual-Health-Awareness-Month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.