The first blockchain layer-1 for NFTs to release Incentivized Staging Network

Aura Network will launch its Euphoria staging network on July 13, according to Aura Network’s announcement on its social media.
Aura Network is a layer-1 blockchain that focuses on expanding the use of NFTs across various industries. With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, the project aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem - a one-stop destination for minting, evaluating and transacting NFTs. In order to achieve this goal, Aura Network has partnered up with traditional brands, game studios and major IP owners on a global scale to bring more accessibility to NFT and Blockchain in general to their existing portfolio.
As of April, Aura Network has successfully launched its 2 main testnets for dApp testing, namely Serenity and Halo. Both are tightly controlled networks with a limited number of validators controlled by the Aura team and some other partners.
In order to create a close resemblance to its mainnet, Aura Network has announced to release its Staging Network with the code name of Euphoria. This new environment will be equipped with latest features for external validators bootstrapping, vesting, voting, etc., aiming to become a near exact replica of Aura mainnet.
During the last week of June, Aura Network decided to invite 55 selected validators to join Euphoria and evaluate the security and decentralization aspect of the product. As tokens used in Euphoria are not Aura mainnet tokens, Aura Network will encourage validators to take part in Euphoria through the Incentivized Validator Program (IVP).
The primary goal of incentivization is not for the profit motive, but to compensate validators for the time and resources they spend on the network. Particularly, participants in Euphoria Staging Network will be rewarded 60 Aura tokens on Mainnet for each day running a validator node in the IVP. In addition, all validators who complete the IVP will be included in the genesis block of Aura mainnet.
The Euphoria Staging Network is the next in line after Serenity and Halo to give developers an ideal environment leading up to the real thing. This launch will be followed by the Aura mainnet launch, which is expected by the end of September 2022.
About Aura Network
Aura Network is a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption. Aura Network focuses on solving the problem of adopting NFTs and blockchain technology in general, which is currently a highly complex process.
