PITTSBURGH — After more than eight hours of questioning 16 potential jurors, the judge in the case against accused synagogue shooter Robert Bowers gave no indication as to whether any jurors had been chosen or how he would rule on motions by both sides to strike certain potential jurors from consideration.
U.S. District Judge Robert Colville said he would take into consideration the 12 motions to strike potential jurors made by both prosecutors and the defense.
During the questioning and examination of potential jurors, both sides can question a potential juror to determine if they have any personal connections to the case or if they’d be unable to be impartial for any reason.
Attorneys on either side can move to challenge, or “strike,” a potential juror if it’s been shown they are unable to be impartial or unbiased. These are known as for-cause challenges or strikes, and both sides have an unlimited number of strikes when there is sufficient cause.
The sides were in agreement in asking the judge to strike several jurors for cause. Colville did not rule on these joint requests.
In the order in which they were questioned, they were potential jurors No. two, seven, eight, 13 and 14.
Potential juror No. 2, a woman, said her uncle was a sheriff before she was born and two of her siblings worked in corrections in other states. She indicated she might give more weight to the testimony of a law enforcement officer.
She at one point likened the death penalty to “drinking poison and expecting someone else to get sick.” She said looking at Bowers in the courtroom made her realize he is a person and “not a monster.”
“It is a heavy decision to take someone’s life — that’s a lot,” she said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song said the woman’s demeanor indicated she wouldn’t be able to truly consider all of the evidence.
Bowers remained engaged throughout the process. He sat toward the far end of the defense table and conversed quietly with federal public defender Michael Novara, who was seated to his left. Bowers himself was dressed in a gray sweater over a light blue collared shirt. He often leaned forward to look at the potential juror or the attorneys who were speaking. He took notes and listened actively.
It was the first time Bowers had appeared in court since potential jurors were called to fill out questionnaires in early March. In the 4 1/2 years since the shooting happened, he has frequently waived his right to attend court proceedings.
Jurors were seated at a small table facing the front of the courtroom, while attorneys from both sides as well as Colville faced the back of the room. Colville sat slightly in front of and in between the attorneys’ tables, and he led the questioning of potential jurors.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys traded off who would ask the first set of follow-up questions after Colville finished his line of questioning.
Defense attorneys asked for potential juror Nos. 3, 6, 9 and 10 to be stricken for cause.
Potential juror No. 9 said he's strongly in favor of the death penalty. "In a case like this, I think I'm in favor." Upon prompting, he said he could consider mitigating circumstances and all evidence. Defense attorney Matthew Rubenstein argued that juror wouldn’t be able to set aside his favor toward the death penalty.
No. 10 was a legal assistant who indicated on her jury questionnaire that she was strongly in favor of the death penalty. She later said she could set aside her personal beliefs about the death penalty and vote in favor of life in prison if circumstances called for it.
“She’s a nice woman and very thoughtful,” Rubenstein said, but noted her answers indicated a conviction would automatically be a vote for death in this type of case. Colville himself seemed to disagree, noting she said she could take into account all of the evidence.
Prosecutors moved for only one strike for cause — potential juror No. 12. Asked how she could sign her name to a verdict slip given her misgivings about the death penalty, she said she's not sure she could. She told the defense, though, that if she felt the death penalty was appropriate, she would vote for it.
Neither side moved to strike potential jurors Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 11.
The fourth juror, a woman who lives in a relatively rural area north of Pittsburgh, said she has a family member who previously received treatment for epilepsy and mental illness. She said she is in favor of the death penalty but could follow instructions and choose life in prison if she believed evidence and circumstances called for it.
“I think I would weigh everything. I do believe in the death penalty, but it’s never been up to me to decide if that should happen to anybody,” she said. “If it were up to me …it would have to be proven to me, there would have to be facts that in my mind would change my mind.”
Jury selection could last several weeks as the two sides work to pick jurors they feel can be fair in a capital case. The trial itself could last through July.
Maggie Feinstein, Director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership — which was founded in the wake of the shootings — said the three congregations and the community as a whole are focused on the mental health of those affected.
“As the trial begins, our thoughts are with the families of the 11 people who were taken from us, with the survivors, and with the first responders who risked their lives to protect us,” Feinstein said. “We are grateful to the people working to pursue justice. We stand together against hatred today and every day and we know that the love of our community is stronger than the actions of one person.”
