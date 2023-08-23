GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2023--
The Fresh Market, Inc. is stepping up to support the victims of the devastating fires in Hawaii. The specialty food retailer has announced that it will be hosting a five-day register roundup at all of its stores to raise money for those affected by the fires in Maui. The funds raised during the event will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines to provide meals to people impacted by humanitarian, natural and community crises around the globe.
The roundup fundraiser will take place from Wed., Aug. 23, and run through Sun., Aug. 27 in all 160 of The Fresh Market’s stores. During this time, guests are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated to WCK. Currently, the nonprofit is providing meals to first responders and affected community members, in distribution points and door-to-door wherever needed. Additionally, WCK has positioned food trucks across several severely impacted areas. The WCK Relief team was quick to mobilize soon after the fires spread and has provided more than 50,000 meals to people in need throughout Maui and the Big Island.
"We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the fires in Hawaii and want to do our part to help the victims," said The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter. "By supporting World Central Kitchen, we can ensure that those affected by the fires receive nourishing meals during this difficult time. Every cent counts, and even a small contribution can make a big difference in supporting the Maui wildfire relief efforts and helping victims on their path to recovery.
Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen has been supporting communities in need since 2010, providing meals to people affected by natural and manmade disasters. WCK’s Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need. Deploying its model of quick action, leveraging local resources, adapting in real time, and by partnering with organizations on the ground, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals quickly and effectively, firm in the belief that a humble plate of food is more than a meal – it’s a sign that someone cares.
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
