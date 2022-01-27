ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2022--
The Garage, a value-based healthcare technology innovations company, closed out 2021 with significant client successes and a 40% year-over-year increase in new client acquisitions. The company added clients in four new states to its rapidly growing portfolio in 2021, now representing 18,000 providers across 31 states.
“Our number one priority is driving healthcare change. We are changing the lives of patients and changing how providers impact the communities they serve,” said Pranam Ben, CEO of The Garage. “Over the past year we have strategically added concentration in the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) market while continuing to build on our legacy Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) market. Our goal is to be a valuable partner to our clients by using a data-driven approach that provides insightful guidance and creates a positive and sustainable impact in their organizations.”
Shore Quality Partners (SQP) in Somers Point, NJ is one such organization, an ACO and Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) of more than 200 of the area’s finest physicians working to improve patient care through quality and cost improvements.
“The Garage will give us a view to both where we have been, and where and how we might adjust our course, financially, clinically, and administratively through better referral choices, different site of care possibilities, and different clinical paths available to physicians and patients,” said Cliff Frank, SQP Executive Director.
The Garage’s fastest-growing segment in 2022 (quadrupling as the company entered the new year) is Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs), a new alternative payment model by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center.
Seema Khanna, COO of Premier Medical Associates, an ACO and DCE based in Central Florida, said of their work with The Garage, “Our mission is to put the care back into healthcare and our partnership with The Garage will help us to accomplish that goal. With The Garage, we are able to intuitively make the best decisions for our patients and continuously provide quality care.”
“Changing healthcare for good is not only our company’s mission but a goal we work toward achieving every single day,” said Ben. “We are committed to making value-based care the norm in the U.S. healthcare system and are continuing to expand our vast network of providers in 2022 and beyond.”
About The Garage
Based in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good … one community at a time. The company works with more than 120 healthcare organizations and more than 18,000 providers across 30+ states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 14 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quadruple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health and improved work life of healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.TheGarage.health.
