The "Data Center Accelerator Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Data Center Accelerator market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.98% over the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in HPC data centers and the increasing usage of cloud-based services.
Key Highlights
Modern Data Centers: Modern data centers play a crucial role in solving some of the world's most critical challenges, from scientific discoveries to artificial intelligence (AI). These advanced data centers are transforming to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads, especially in the field of AI. Data center administrators are seeking adaptable solutions to optimize performance across a broad range of workloads and extend the lifecycle of existing infrastructure, ultimately reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
Adapting to AI Demands: The ever-increasing demands on data centers are pushing existing infrastructure to its limits, driving the need for adaptable solutions to optimize performance and lower costs. Players in the market are expanding their product portfolios to capture this demand and gain market recognition.
Role of FPGA Processors: Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are expected to offer attractive growth opportunities in the data center accelerator market. FPGAs are pre-fabricated silicon devices that can be electrically programmed after manufacturing to become any digital system. They combine the benefits of processor-based systems and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), making them preferred in various industrial applications, including cloud computing and data processing in data centers.
Growing Market in Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be a significant contributor to the global demand for data center accelerators. The region is witnessing vast investments in IT infrastructure, and the demand for data centers is increasing. Emerging AI workloads further propel the data center market in the region, especially those hosting programmable co-processors to support graphic chips used for machine learning tasks.
Competitor Analysis
The data center accelerator market includes global players and small to medium-sized enterprises, making it more cohesive. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Intel Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
- Xilinx Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)
- NEC Corporation
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Market Outlook
The data center accelerator market is set to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for AI in HPC data centers and cloud-based services.
Players in the market are actively expanding their product portfolios to meet the demands of modern data centers and gain market recognition.
Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a key contributor to the global demand for data center accelerators, with investments in IT infrastructure and a growing demand for data centers.
