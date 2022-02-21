DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Endodontic Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Endodontic Devices market is estimated to grow from USD 1750 million in 2020 to USD 2340 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%.
Endodontic treatment entails operations that are aimed to protect human teeth from infections and dental pulp damage. Endodontic treatment for apical periodontitis aims to restore the health of the peri radicular tissues, which is normally accomplished through root canal therapy, occasionally in conjunction with surgical endodontics.
The increase in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the worldwide endodontic consumables market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the End-use, the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes. The dental clinics segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. In most developing nations, the patient's treatment decision is influenced by the long wait for public dental care and the high cost of private dental care.
COVID-19 Impact on the Endodontic Devices Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a good and bad impact on large enterprises around the world, interrupting production cycles and supply chains in a variety of industries. As the number of infections shows no indications of abating, the dental equipment business has encountered enormous obstacles in eradicating the pandemic. A second wave of the pandemic is currently affecting half of the planet. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of several dental events.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. attributable to an increase in the frequency of dental illnesses, the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in the demand for root canal procedures Furthermore, rising public awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of dental illness, as well as increased demand for improved healthcare facilities, are driving the market forward.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Endodontic Devices market analysis include Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; FKG Dentaire; Ultradent Products; Ivoclar Vivadent; Septodont; COLTENE; Micro-Mega; Brasseler Holdings LLC; DiaDent Group International
