DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2023--
The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the quantum computing landscape, including technology, organizations, research and development efforts, and potential solutions. The report offers global and regional forecasts, outlook, and impact assessment of quantum computing on infrastructure, including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2023 to 2028. It also covers the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.
The report highlights several key findings, including:
- The global market for quantum computing hardware is projected to exceed $9.1 billion by 2028.
- Leading application areas for quantum computing are simulation, optimization, and sampling.
- Managed services in the quantum computing market are estimated to reach $328 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 47.3%.
- Key professional services in the quantum computing market include deployment, maintenance, and consulting.
- Quantum computing based on superconducting (cooling) loops technology is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028.
- The fastest-growing industry verticals for quantum computing are government, energy, and transportation.
The report emphasizes the potential impact of quantum computing on various sectors, such as data processing, communications, digital commerce, security, and the Internet. It states that quantum computing has the capability to revolutionize the ICT sector and disrupt industries ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. No industry vertical is expected to be immune to the potential impact of quantum computing.
Quantum computing's unique capabilities are discussed, such as quantum parallelism, which enables the processing of multiple computations with a single processor. Quantum bits (qubits) are highlighted as the fundamental building blocks of quantum computing, capable of computational feats that exceed conventional methods due to their ability to exist in multiple states simultaneously.
The report outlines the differences between quantum computing and classical computing, with quantum computing demonstrating exponentially larger data handling capabilities. However, it remains largely in the research and development (R&D) stage due to practical challenges, such as qubit stability and the need for super-cooling methods like cryogenics. The report suggests that as these issues are resolved, quantum computing is expected to become more mainstream and solve specific types of problems.
The technology's impact on industries, including pharmaceuticals, finance, autonomous vehicles, and advanced computing for NASA missions, is discussed, along with potential applications for ultra-secure and super-dense data and communications.
The report provides a comprehensive value chain analysis of quantum computing, the competitive landscape, and the efforts of leading vendors, startups, government initiatives, university initiatives, and venture capital investments. It also explores large-scale computing systems.
The market analysis and forecasts for 2023 to 2028 cover various aspects of the quantum computing market, including infrastructure, technology segments, industry verticals, and regions.
Overall, the report aims to provide a thorough understanding of the quantum computing landscape, technology developments, and potential market impacts, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on the opportunities presented by quantum computing.
Competitive Landscape
- 1QB Information Technologies Inc.
- Accenture
- Agilent Technologies
- Airbus Group
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH
- Amgen Inc.
- Anyon Systems Inc.
- Artiste-qb.net
- Atom Computing
- Atos Quantum
- Avago Technologies
- Baidu
- Biogen Inc.
- Black Brane Systems
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- BT Group
- Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.
- Ciena Corporation
- CyOptics Inc.
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Delft Circuits
- Eagle Power Technologies Inc
- EeroQ
- Emcore Corporation
- Enablence Technologies
- Entanglement Partners
- Everettian Technologies
- EvolutionQ
- Fathom Computing
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Google Inc.
- H-Bar Consultants
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Honeywell
- Horizon Quantum Computing
- IBM Corporation
- ID Quantique
- InfiniQuant
- Intel Corporation
- IonQ
- ISARA
- KETS Quantum Security
- Keysight Technologies
- KPN
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MagiQ Technologies Inc.
- MDR Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nano-Meta Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Nordic Quantum Computing Group
- Northrop Grumman
- NTT DoCoMo Inc.
- Optalysys Ltd.
- Oxford Quantum Circuits
- Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)
- ProteinQure
- PsiQuantum
- Q&I
- Q-Ctrl
- Qasky
- QbitLogic
- QC Ware Corp.
- Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub
- Qindom
- Qnami
- QSpice Labs
- Qu & Co
- Quandela
- Quantika
- Quantum Benchmark Inc.
- Quantum Circuits Inc.
- Quantum Computing Inc.
- Quantum Factory GmbH
- Quantum Motion Technologies
- QuantumCTek
- QuantumX
- Qubitekk
- Qubitera LLC
- Quintessence Labs
- Qulab
- Qunnect
- QuNu Labs
- QxBranch LLC
- Raytheon Company
- Rigetti Computing
- River Lane Research
- SeeQC
- Silicon Quantum Computing
- SK Telecom
- Sparrow Quantum
- Strangeworks
- Tokyo Quantum Computing
- Toshiba Corporation
- TundraSystems Global Ltd.
- Turing
- Volkswagen AG
- Xanadu
- Zapata Computing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76rywt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818130270/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/18/2023 08:05 AM/DISC: 08/18/2023 08:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818130270/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.