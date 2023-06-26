DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.67 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.52%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Open-Source Shopping Cart, Hosted Shopping Cart, and CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes.
- By Mode of Sales, the market is classified into Direct and Distributed.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Supermarkets, Shopping Malls.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Compaq Computer Corp., Focal Systems, Inc., Klever Kart, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd., etc
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in IoT and Automated Billing Processes
4.1.2 Increasing Preference for Express Retail Self-Checkout Counters
4.1.3 Growing Need for Enhancing Customer Shopping Journey
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost and Malfunctioning
4.2.2 Limited Capabilities in the Majority of Deployments
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology
4.3.2 Growing Availability of Multiple Payment Options
4.3.3 Integration of AI in Smart Cart
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Privacy Issues
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTLE Analysis
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Impact of COVID-19
5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession
5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Open source Shopping Cart
6.3 Hosted Shopping Cart
6.4 CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin
7 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Zigbee
7.3 RFIDs
7.4 Bar Codes
8 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Mode of Sales
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct
8.3 Distributor
9 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Applications
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Supermarket
9.3 Shopping Malls
10 Americas' Smart Shopping Cart Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Smart Shopping Cart Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Smart Shopping Cart Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Smart Shopping Cart Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- AiFi Inc.
- Caper, Inc.
- Cart Technologies, LLC
- Compaq Computer Corp.
- Cust2mate Ltd.
- Focal Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Grabango Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Imagr Ltd.
- Klever Kart, Inc.
- Media Cart Holdings Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Retail AI, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd.
- SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
- Smart Cart SA
- Standard Cognition, Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Tracxpoint, Inc
- Veeve, Inc.
- V-Mark Enterprise Ltd.
- Walmart, Inc.
- Wanzl India Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swpq4f
