The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.67 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.52%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Open-Source Shopping Cart, Hosted Shopping Cart, and CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin.
  • By Technology, the market is classified into Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes.
  • By Mode of Sales, the market is classified into Direct and Distributed.
  • By Applications, the market is classified into Supermarkets, Shopping Malls.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Compaq Computer Corp., Focal Systems, Inc., Klever Kart, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd., etc

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in IoT and Automated Billing Processes

4.1.2 Increasing Preference for Express Retail Self-Checkout Counters

4.1.3 Growing Need for Enhancing Customer Shopping Journey

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost and Malfunctioning

4.2.2 Limited Capabilities in the Majority of Deployments

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology

4.3.2 Growing Availability of Multiple Payment Options

4.3.3 Integration of AI in Smart Cart

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Privacy Issues

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Open source Shopping Cart

6.3 Hosted Shopping Cart

6.4 CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin

7 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zigbee

7.3 RFIDs

7.4 Bar Codes

8 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Mode of Sales

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct

8.3 Distributor

9 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Applications

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Supermarket

9.3 Shopping Malls

10 Americas' Smart Shopping Cart Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Smart Shopping Cart Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Smart Shopping Cart Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Smart Shopping Cart Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

Companies Mentioned

  • AiFi Inc.
  • Caper, Inc.
  • Cart Technologies, LLC
  • Compaq Computer Corp.
  • Cust2mate Ltd.
  • Focal Systems, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Grabango Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Imagr Ltd.
  • Klever Kart, Inc.
  • Media Cart Holdings Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Retail AI, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd.
  • SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
  • Smart Cart SA
  • Standard Cognition, Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Tracxpoint, Inc
  • Veeve, Inc.
  • V-Mark Enterprise Ltd.
  • Walmart, Inc.
  • Wanzl India Pvt. Ltd.

     

     

