The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations

The Harvard Cooperative Society celebrated the grand re-opening of its recently renovated bookstore the Harvard Coop, the official campus store for Harvard University managed by Barnes & Noble College. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier this month with (left to right) Jeremiah Murphy, President, Harvard Cooperative Society; Michael Berk, Harvard Cooperative Society Board; John Reardon, Chair, Harvard Cooperative Society Board of Directors; Adele Fleet Bacow and President of Harvard University Lawrence Bacow; Michael Huseby, CEO, BNED; and Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College.