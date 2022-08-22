When you get a dog, you are bringing an animal into your life and your family. Training is an essential part of owning a dog, as it allows your dog to be the best family member it can be and form the strongest relationships with your family, neighbors and community.
Training your dog is also important because one of the most prominent reasons that dogs are relinquished by new owners is behavioral issues: the dog becomes difficult to live with, is unmanageable, destructive, or has trouble being housebroken.
These behaviors are often natural activity that is misdirected, and may include chewing or digging. Dogs have no concept of “right” or “wrong,” and may learn to do things when people are not around; it is up to us to teach our dogs what is “right.” If a dog is taught to chew on toys, they will look for those rather than your shoes. Consistency is key when training, and it may take time and patience to achieve the results you seek.
Training in any form can be started at any age; it’s never too late to start. Training builds confidence and provides mental stimulation, while simultaneously strengthening the bond between you and your dog. Dogs that are shy or have anxiety may also benefit from training as it gives them a sense of security and accomplishment. Organized training classes also provide an opportunity for your dog to socialize with other dogs.
The American Kennel Club provides many avenues for your dog to train and be the best they can be. Some of these include the AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy class and the Canine Good Citizen (CGC) Program and Certification.
AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy
Anyone with a puppy is welcome to attend an AKC S.T.A.R. puppy class. These courses last for at least six weeks and aim to grant your dog the AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy distinction. All dogs, pure or mixed breed, are welcome to participate. These courses will provide information on all sorts of puppy-raising questions, including housetraining and chewing, as well as practicing practical skills, such as coming when called.
Upon completion of the course, the instructor will administer the AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy test. If they pass, they will receive certification and a medal. This training is a natural lead into the AKC Canine Good Citizen (CGC) Program.
The Canine Good Citizen (CGC) Program
The American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen (CGC) test is a certification program that evaluates dogs in simulated everyday situations in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere.
The AKC believes that all dogs can be good dogs and all owners can be great owners with a little bit of training, lots of love and of course, plenty of praise along the way. That’s why AKC created the Canine Good Citizen program: to help you and your dog be the best you can be together. The CGC program and test were started in 1989, and since then, over a million dogs have received training and earned their CGC certification.
The program and test teach good manners to dogs and responsible dog ownership to their owners. At the heart of the program is the 10-step CGC test, which demonstrates that dogs who pass can behave politely around other dogs and have certain life skills, proved through the following tests:
Accepting a friendly stranger: Evaluator approaches and pretends to shake hands with handler; evaluator does not touch dog.
Sitting politely for petting: Evaluator pets dog, who must show no shyness or resentment.
Appearance and grooming: Evaluator inspects dog, combs or brushes lightly, examines ears and both front feet without issue from the dog.
Out for a walk: Handler takes dog for a short walk, including right and left turns, turn around and stop.
Walking through a crowd: Dog and handler walk close to several people; dog may show casual interest but not jump up.
Sit down on cue/Staying in place: Handler shows that dog can do both sit and down. One of the two positions is chosen and the handler leaves the dog and goes to the end of a 20-foot line, returning immediately.
Come when called: With dog still on 20-foot line from Test 6, handler walks out 10 feet and calls the dog.
Reaction to another dog: Two handlers with dogs approach, pretend to shake hands , exchange pleasantries and move on.
Reaction to distractions: Distractions are presented to the dog, who may not panic or show aggression.
Supervised separation: Handler goes out of sight for three minutes while dog is held on a 6-foot leash by an evaluator.
Finding CGC Classes and Evaluators
Local municipalities often offer classes for your and your dog to participate in to begin this journey together. Local AKC dog clubs should be able to provide your with information on how to find or join CGC training in your community.
Some AKC obedience clubs offer Canine Good Citizen classes, while other clubs may not have a class with the specific name, but rather a class (or classes) that will cover CGC skills in a basic obedience class.
All-breed and specialty clubs may also be a good resource for finding or providing training classes, even though “obedience training club” isn’t explicitly in their name.
Approved AKC Canine Good Citizen Evaluators administer not only the Canine Good Citizen program, but also AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy, AKC Community Canine and Urban CGC programs. Some evaluators offer up to two levels of CGC, while others offer training and testing on all three levels.
These evaluators include local trainers with dog training schools, therapy dog evaluators and veterinarians. If your current trainer is not familiar with CGC, AKC can provide the trainer assistance to becoming an evaluator.
To find a CGC evaluator near you, visit www.apps.akc.org/cgc-evaluator, or email cgc@akc.org for assistance finding one.
Why do CGC Certification?
Dogs with solid obedience education are more fun and easier to live with, as well as being better behaved around people and other dogs. The CGC certifcication may also be helpful in other aspects of life, such as applying to rent in certain apartments, condos or co-ops, or when trying to obtain insurance. A dog with CGC certification may be able to save you money on things like homeowners insurance, as many companies now offer discounts for dogs that have passed the CGC test.
Canine Good Citizen is also a prerequisite for entering and participating in other canine events, from becoming a therapy dog to participating in rally or agility.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
©2022 American Kennel Club. Visit at akc.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.