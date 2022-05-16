LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2022--
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint against Resorts World Las Vegas, alleging that company management committed numerous violations of federal labor law in an effort to dissuade over 100 facilities maintenance workers and gaming technicians from forming a union with International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 501.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005459/en/
According to the NLRB’s complaint, multiple Resorts World company executives, along with a hired third-party “labor consultant” – commonly referred to as a “union buster” – violated their employees’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act by unlawfully:
- interrogating its employees about their union membership, activities, and sympathies;
- engaging in surveillance of employees’ protected union activity, or giving the impression of surveillance;
- threatening employees with delaying collective bargaining or stating that collective bargaining was futile;
- telling employees they would lose seniority if they elected to have a union and threatening other losses of benefits if they elected to have a union; and,
- among other violations, soliciting employee complaints and grievances and promising its employees increased benefits and improved terms and conditions of employment if they voted against having the union;
Per the NLRB, the “serious and substantial unfair labor practice conduct” committed by Resorts World management “is such that there is only a slight possibility of traditional remedies erasing their effects and conducting a fair election or rerun election.” As an appropriate remedy to Resorts World’s unlawful conduct, the NLRB is seeking an order requiring the company to bargain in good faith with the workers’ union, Local 501.
Jose Soto, a representative for Local 501, stated: “During this campaign, a supermajority of facilities maintenance workers and gaming technicians expressed written support to form a union with Local 501 and to bargain together to improve conditions on the job.” He continued, “Resorts World Las Vegas management originally committed to union neutrality and made a pledge to work in good faith with their employees and Local 501, as they did with the Culinary and Bartenders unions. But when the facilities maintenance workers and gaming technicians formally requested union recognition, management suddenly and without explanation broke that pledge and initiated an unlawful union-busting campaign.” Mr. Soto concluded, “the workers at Resorts World bravely standing together are gratified to see the NLRB vigorously stand up for workers’ rights, hold company management accountable and uphold federal labor law.”
The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 501 represents over 2,000 tradespersons working in casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005459/en/
CONTACT: Jose Soto
IUOE Local 501
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO/GAMING ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: International Union of Operating Engineers
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/16/2022 11:52 PM/DISC: 05/16/2022 11:52 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005459/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.