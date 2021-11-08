NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
The Knot, a leading all-in-one wedding-planning resource, proudly celebrates 25 years of serving 25 million+ engaged couples with a completely personalized wedding planning experience—from inspiration and advice to finding and booking vendors, to managing guest experiences, creating registries and more. Launched in 1996, The Knot was the first digital wedding planning brand in the U.S. Its modern approach to wedding planning encouraged couples to break traditional rules and provided a platform for all couples - no matter who they love, where they live, their style preferences or budget - to connect and share advice with each other from across the country. From the very beginning, The Knot achieved several milestones including launching one of the first online wedding registries in 1998, raising $35M in an IPO and listing on NASDAQ in 1999, supporting Baehr v. Miike as the first wedding brand to publicly back same-sex marriage and later naming the “Two Kimmies” as The Knot Millennium Couple Contest winners in 2000, plus launching the premiere issue of The Knot Wedding Gowns magazine in 2000 featuring local vendor listings across the country with an organic appearance on Sex and the City.
“Founded as the first digital wedding planning brand, we are proud to have led the industry and helped millions of couples and wedding professionals over the last 25 years in our mission to create the best possible wedding planning experience,” said Tim Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide. “We never rest on our mission as we continue to innovate our products and services to make the wedding planning journey easier, and we look forward to serving hundreds of millions more in the next 25 years and beyond.”
To commemorate this milestone, The Knot Magazine Anniversary Issue hits newsstands today featuring actress, television personality and philanthropist, Kyle Richards, and husband Mauricio Umansky, on the cover. The couple, who are also celebrating their 25th anniversary, look back at their favorite wedding day moments and share their secret to long-lasting marriage in an exclusive interview with The Knot. The 25th Anniversary Issue also features iconic wedding fashion trends from the last 25 years, modern twists on wedding traditions, The Knot 2021 Beauty Awards and more.
The Knot is also celebrating with a ‘90s throwback campaign on Instagram toasting to iconic celebrity weddings and memorable moments, plus digital content on TheKnot.com that takes a deep dive into the 25 year evolution of weddings, tapping industry experts and celebrity friends to give a closer look into what's changed—along with what's still to come. Couples can shop The Knot Registry Store Tried and True registry collection of products that have stood the test of time, and also listen to a curated ‘ 90s playlist on The Knot Spotify profile to inspire their dancefloor soundtrack.
To celebrate The Knot 25th anniversary, visit TheKnot.com/25th.
About The Knot
The Knot is the nation’s leading digital wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.
