The Korea Tourism Organization, Showcasing Korea’s Local Strength! Experience the Metaverse! The K-VIBE CONCERT Brings the Metaverse to Life Through Extended Reality

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have organized the K-VIBE CONCERT, a metaverse concert made possible through XR. The K-VIBE CONCERT is held on December 8th. It will feature leading musical artists representing K-Pop from the 1st to the 4th generation, including BoA, SHINee's Key, aespa, DJ Raiden, Brave Girls, Mommy Son, and Wonstein. The dance crew LACHICA, immensely popular following their appearance on the Street Woman Fighter TV program, will also be in attendance, performing a dance highlighting Korea's unique character.