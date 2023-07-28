ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2023--
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning, highlights the submarine MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) capabilities of its CleanTech laser system.
“Our laser cleaning systems are currently used for submarine maintenance due to their cost-effective and safe nature,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.
The CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD laser cleaning system is ideal for addressing corrosion and rust that affects submersibles which are constantly plagued by the issue. This dual-axis technology is a fast and eco-friendly solution that eliminates the need for consumables that methods like sandblasting require.
For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728521867/en/
CONTACT: David Thierer
Marketing Specialist
Laser Photonics Corporation
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER DEFENSE MACHINERY
SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/28/2023 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/28/2023 06:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728521867/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.