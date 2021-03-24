North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.