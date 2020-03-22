North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.