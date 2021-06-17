The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity for the Jets and Giants this season.
The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test. In addition, to reduce touchpoints, the roughly 80,000-seat stadium will operate cash free at all concession stands and retail operations. Reverse ATM machines will be available to convert cash to debit cards. Tailgating will also be permitted.
Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many NFL stadium have announced plans to have fans at full capacity when the regular season gets underway in September.
The Canadian government is making 60,000 rapid tests available to Canadian Football League teams as they prepare to resume play this summer.
The CFL says it’s working with Health Canada as part of its health-and-safety protocols this year. The league has stated it plans to return to the field Aug. 5 after not playing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rapid tests will be included in some provinces in the testing regimen used by players, coaches and staff. They’ll also be used across Canada to test other personnel such as off-field officials and game-day staff.
When CFL training camps open July 10, rapid testing will be part of the league’s health-and-safety protocols.
The Breeders’ Cup will have full capacity for the world championships at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6.
Officials said tickets go on sale Friday, although general admission won’t be available at this time. They hope to be able to offer it closer to the event. All tickets will be sold in advance and none will be available on-site.
Del Mar, located north of San Diego, is hosting for a second time. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup was held without fans at Keeneland in Kentucky.
Also, the New York Racing Association says Saratoga will operate at full capacity when its summer meet opens in mid-July.
With 70% of adult New York residents vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo removed protocols and restrictions for outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Non-vaccinated fans will be required to wear masks.
Belmont Park will fully re-open to fans on June 24.
Rutgers will be allowed to play its football games this season with packed crowds.
The Big Ten Conference school announced the plan Wednesday after getting updated guidance from the state of New Jersey allowing outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. The Scarlet Knights will host six home games at SHI Stadium, including a Thursday night game against Temple on Sept. 2.
Rutgers also will play Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland at home. The stadium has a capacity of 52,454.
The last time the Scarlet Knights played a home game with the stadium open to the public with no limitations was against Michigan State in the 2019 season finale.
Rutgers posted a 3-6 record last season in Greg Schiano’s return as coach. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from going to the home games, though a small number of family members were allowed to attend.
