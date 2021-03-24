North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.