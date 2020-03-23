North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.