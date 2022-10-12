MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
The Latin Recording Academy® announced today its 2022 Leading Ladies of Entertainment honorees — an initiative created six years ago to honor and recognize professional and socially-conscious women within the arts and Latin entertainment fields who have made significant contributions and inspired the next generation of female leaders. After two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returns live, sponsored by City National Bank with a private presentation and luncheon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 15, as part of the marquee events for Latin GRAMMY ® Week.
This year’s honorees are:
- Kany García, singer/songwriter and six-time Latin GRAMMY winner
- Rocío Guerrero, Global Head of Latin Music for Amazon Music
- Rosa Lagarrigue, CEO of RLM, an artist management company
- Janina Rosado, pianist, arranger, musical director, Juan Luis Guerra’s co-producer, and nine-time Latin GRAMMY winner
“We are proud to celebrate this amazing group of women and their many contributions to the Latin music and entertainment worlds,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “While there continues to be a sizeable gender gap in the industry, we continue to make inroads, with initiatives like the Leading Ladies of Entertainment platform, as we shine a light on the necessary work that needs to be done in order to create equity and gender parity.”
In addition, City National Bank and Noteable, By Spotify for Artists join the celebration once again as official bank and official music streaming services sponsors. Furthermore, Noteable will be making another special scholarship donation to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s Scholarship Fund in support of future Latin music makers.
Paying-it-forward and forging opportunity for future generations is a core pillar of the program, and for the second consecutive year, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment is partnering with She Is The Music — a global nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music — on a collaborative mentorship program. Past Leading Ladies honorees will be invited to mentor a She Is The Music mentee. The partnership will build on last year’s Leading Ladies Connect TogetHER mentorship program.
Rebeca León, former Leading Ladies of Entertainment honoree and She Is The Music Board member, added: “I am proud to be part of the She is the Music mentorship program with Leading Ladies of Latin Music. The most important thing we can do is lift women up and put them in situations where they can learn and grow. It’s no longer about a seat at the table; it’s about giving women the tools to own the building that the tables are in.”
Applications for the Leading Ladies Connect TogetHER mentorship program are now open, through Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The link to apply and guidelines are available at Leading Ladies Connect TogetHER. If you have additional questions, email us at communications.latinacademy@grammy.com.
ABOUT KANY GARCÍA:
Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Kany García is a voice that tells the stories of women through her lyrics. Winner of six Latin GRAMMYs, she has written and performed some of Latin pop's biggest hits, including “Hoy Ya Me Voy,” “ Alguien,” “Duele Menos , ” and “Para Siempre.” Her album Soy Yo was named among the top 50 of the best Latin albums of the decade by Billboard. Her most recent album, 'El Amor que merecemos' was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin GRAMMYs.
ABOUT ROCÍO GUERRERO:
Rocío Guerrero is global head of Latin at Amazon Music. As part of the Music leadership team, she oversees the growth strategy and execution of Amazon Music in the Latin music business globally. Prior to Amazon Music, she was vice president of A&R at Warner Music and before that, she held the role of head of global music cultures at Spotify for over 8 years. She is a member of the Latin Media and Entertainment Commission for New York City and is NYU’s music business executive-in- residence. Guerrero, who speaks several languages and is a violinist at the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble Orchestra, has been recognized as a female leader in the industry.
ABOUT ROSA LAGARRIGUE:
Rosa Lagarrigue is the founder and CEO of RLM, an artist management and booking company based in Spain. The firm is behind some of the most significant milestones in Latin music. She also has her own record label, Sin Anestesia, which supports emerging talent. Established in the 80s, RLM originally represented Miguel Bosé. Soon after, Lagarrigue extended her roster with the development of artists’ careers such as Mecano, Alejandro Sanz and Malú. Furthermore, she started managing Latin superstar Raphael and singer/songwriter Rozalén, with whom she has teamed from the beginning of her career. Nowadays, her roster includes Vanesa Martín, Sara Baras, Ana Torroja, Fuel Fandango and film music composer Alberto Iglesias, among many others. Lagarrigue has been recognized numerous times for being a music industry leading figure.
ABOUT JANINA ROSADO:
Janina Rosado is a nine-time Latin GRAMMY-winning pianist, arranger and musical director from the Dominican Republic. She launched her career playing the piano for the legendary Johnny Ventura and then joining Juan Luis Guerra’s 440 where she’s served as his musical director, pianist, co-producer and arranger for more than 25 years.
ABOUT SHE IS THE MUSIC:
She Is The Music (SITM) is a global nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music and transform the gender landscape of the industry. Operating as a unifying network for the music business and beyond, SITM provides resources and support for female-focused initiatives, both through its own programs as well as external efforts worldwide. A first-of-its-kind collaboration, SITM is powered by industrywide representation: creators, publishers, record labels, talent agencies, management companies, industry groups, think tanks, media companies, streaming services and more. Entertainment Industry Foundation serves as a partner. For more information, visit sheisthemusic.org.
ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:
The Latin Recording Academy ® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music ®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation ®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.
