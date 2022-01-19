SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The San Diego law firm of Estey & Bomberger confirms that the University of Michigan has agreed to a global/total settlement agreement that provides a monetary payment of $490,000,000.00 to the survivors of Dr. Anderson’s sexual abuse. Attorney Stephen Estey was a significant player on the Plaintiff’s Steering Committee, which negotiated the largest settlement ever for male sexual abuse survivors.
“This settlement is another historic step towards truly holding the perpetrators and enablers of abuse accountable for their actions,” attorney Estey said. “I am humbled by the trust placed in us by the 75 survivors that we represented.”
“I am grateful that UM has finally made this offer to address a lifetime of harm Dr. Anderson caused to more than 1,000 victims, harm that UM knew about as early as 1969,” said survivor and litigant Bill Herndon. “I appreciate the tireless work and extraordinary compassion of the people at Estey & Bomberger throughout this ordeal. Their support has been incredible.”
Final details are still being worked out, according to Estey. However, a vote to approve the global settlement is expected soon. The committee anticipates that the allocation and distribution of the global settlement amount will resemble the process successfully employed in the recent settlements with Michigan State University, United States Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee in the Larry Nassar cases, including the use of a third-party allocator and a limited ‘hold-back’ of $30 million for future claimants.
Estey credits the amazing amount of courage, strength, and fortitude of survivors over many years for the successful outcome.
The case was resolved after two years of hard-fought litigation and the specter of a bill passing, which would have stripped UM of its Statute of Limitations defenses.
Estey & Bomberger specializes in sexual assault cases and has the largest verdicts in single person sexual assault cases in U.S. history.
