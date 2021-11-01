The Most Colorful Rainbow Light Show

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
To promote the city’s LGBTQ+ tourism market and gender-friendly environment, starting October 28 the Taipei City Government is staging the thrilling “In the Name of Love ” Rainbow Light Show, to run 10 consecutive days outside the Taipei City Hall west entrance. Rainbowchild, KKBOX techno music guest editor and renowned DJ, will provide dynamic performances pairing music improvisation with the lighting, and there will also be an on-site Rainbow Market and lucky draws. It’s hoped that friends from all over Taiwan will be attracted to come support this rainbow event, as Taipei continues marching forward in its quest to be Asia’s most equitable international friendly city.
This year’s grand Rainbow Light Show runs 10 consecutive days, October 28~November 6. Each night’s showtime will be 18:00 to 21:00, with the square before Taipei City Hall serving as the performance venue. A light show is scheduled every 30 minutes, on the hour and half-hour. This year’s theme is “Love,” emphasizing that regardless of identity or gender, everyone can fulfill the desire of “Building a Family.” This embraces the spirit behind Taiwan’s 2019 writing of a new historical chapter when it became Asia’s first country to legalize same-sex marriage.
The 5-minute light show has 5 sections: “Piercing the Night Darkness,” “Soaring the World,” “Rainbow Taipei,” “Families Built on Love,” and “Raising the Rainbow.” Paired with uplifting, heart-moving music, it showcases the hardships and hard-won results of the Taiwan gay movement. In future Taipei will continue walking strongly down the road of freedom and equality, its quest to become the world’s best-known rainbow international city.
In addition, the on-site Rainbow Market is planned during the light show period, along with check-in lucky draws. The 800-plus prizes include accommodation vouchers for such 5-star hotels as the Regent Taipei and Palais de Chine, hot-spring bathing vouchers for Beitou District establishments, Thai restaurant meal vouchers, and Color Taipei gifts. One and all are invited to come revel in the lighting extravaganza, tour the market, and try for the great prizes, spending a color-gorgeous rainbow night together.
