NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today the official launch of the NYSE Institute, which will serve as a champion for the U.S. capital markets and NYSE-listed companies.
The Institute will be led by NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, who will serve as its first president. Tuttle, who has worked with world leaders and other policymakers across his 15-year NYSE career, will continue to oversee the exchange’s existing listings business, which represents more than 2,400 companies located in 46 countries and accounting for more than 40 million jobs.
“As the world’s largest stock exchange with a storied history of more than 230 years, the NYSE has a unique platform and substantive role to play as a leading advocate for capital formation around the world,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “The NYSE Institute provides us with a new structure to formally advance this agenda and offer a strong voice supporting the innovative work of our listed companies and the markets we operate.”
The Institute, based in New York, will focus on the following areas:
- Global Markets. Leveraging the NYSE’s expertise and products to support government and private-sector officials in countries that are working to further develop their economies, markets, and sustainability initiatives.
- Thought Leadership. Enhancing the NYSE’s substantial expertise at major global policy gatherings where the role of our listed companies, U.S. capital markets, and economy are central to the conversation.
- Programming. Convening leaders in politics, commerce, and finance to underscore and advocate for the vital role of public companies in driving inclusive growth to underpin the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. capital markets.
“I have always recognized the tremendous value that free enterprise generates, uplifting people and society here and abroad, even in nations where the power of capital markets is only now starting to flourish,” said John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman and President of the NYSE Institute. “The NYSE Institute will use its resources, expertise, and relationships to further support public companies, advance sound public policy, and foster economic growth around the globe.”
About NYSE Group
NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
ICE-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005161/en/
CONTACT: NYSE Media Contact:
Kearney Ferguson
(212) 656-2412ICE Investor Contact:
Mary Caroline O’Neal
(770) 738-2151
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/19/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005161/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.