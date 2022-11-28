The nominations of the 34th Huading Awards were announced, Five godlike directors compete for best director, the new actors are to be regarded with respect

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
The nominees for the 34th Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film were announced in Los Angeles, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" won the Winner of Global Film Satisfaction Survey. "The Suicide Squad", "Drive My Car ", "L'événement", "Jai Bhim" and "Dune" were nominated for the Best Global Picture.
As known to all that director is the soul of a film. The five directors nominated for Best Global Director, Denis Villeneuve (Canada), Jane Campion (New Zealand), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), James Gunn (U.S) and Leos Carax (France), are all outstanding directors in the eyes of many fans around the world. They are the backbone of the international film industry with their brilliant talent and distinctive directing style.
Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which ushered in a new era for the sci-fi franchise, has already won technical awards at several film festivals. Although he hasn't won any awards, his nomination for the Huading Awards is a great recognition for his effort. James Gunn, affectionately known to Chinese moviegoers as "Gun Dao," is a brilliant filmmaker, whose The Suicide Squad is so imaginative and watchable that it's in a way out of the box for superhero blockbusters. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi is a leading figure among Mesozoic Japanese directors. His "Drive Your Car" was the most popular literary film by critics and fans in last years. New Zealand's Jane Campion, nominated for "The Power of the Dog," there is no doubt about her strength. The 62-year-old French director Leos Carax is one of the most powerful in the European film industry in this year. He has won several awards in the European film awards and won the Best New Director at the Cannes Film Festival for his film Annette.
Among the five young actors who won the Best Global New Actor or Actress, Filippo Scotti (Italy) and Emilia Jones (U.K) attract the most attention. Filippo Scotti's slightly naive performance in "The Hand of God" fits the character’s setting and impress people. Emilia Jones is also very impressive in "Children of Deaf Adults", which is a good representation of the character's personality traits. The other three newcomers have their own strengths.
